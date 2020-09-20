New Delhi Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued new guidelines related to the advertisement and publication of tariff plans for telecom companies. Its aim is to bring transparency about mobile plans for consumers and help them to take decisions consciously.

TRAI said in its guidelines, “It has been observed that the existing processes of telecom companies are not as transparent as they should be. Some companies often do not publish additional terms and conditions. Also, many times all the terms and conditions are written on the same web page for different plans. In such a situation, either the customers are not able to understand this information or the information is lost somewhere. ”

Plan information will have to be given in 15 days

Making a radical change in the regulatory requirements of the entire process, TRAI said that companies should have complete knowledge of every tariff plan of postpaid and prepaid in their service area within 15 days, complete details of an offer to customers, customer care centers, sales centers, Retail centers, websites and apps.

Under this, companies will have to provide complete information about the number of minutes of calls, how many SMS, data and their charges, the charges after the limit and the speed and charges of the data after the limit.

Apart from this, companies will also have to give information about their connection fees, deposits, additional fares etc. to postpaid customers. Information about special tariff vouchers, combo plans or add-on plans will also have to be given in a transparent manner.

