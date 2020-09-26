The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to discontinue its investigation against Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) in the matter after removing the claim of fast speed internet from the priority plan. After this step of TRAI, the dispute related to the priority plan has stopped. TRAI issued a show cause notice to Vodafone Idea Limited last month regarding this priority plan. TRAI said that the offer lacked transparency and was misleading. TRAI also considered it outside the purview of the regulatory framework.

Vodafone Idea Limited, after the displeasure of TRAI, had withdrawn the claim of providing faster internet from the respective plan and submitted the revised plan to TRAI. The regulator has now informed the company that it has decided to discontinue the ongoing investigation in the said case. PTI-language has also seen this letter of TRAI. According to the letter, the company has informed the regulator that it has discontinued the earlier RedX plan and replaced it with a new RedX plan, from which the claim of a special 4G network with fast speed internet has been lifted.