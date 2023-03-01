The Trahum Charitable Foundation in Dubai announced its participation and support for the “Bridges of Good” campaign to support the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck both Syria and Turkey, in cooperation and coordination with the Dubai Red Crescent Authority branch.

Khalid Abdullah Al-Qasim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Trahum Charitable Foundation, said in a press statement: “The Foundation received in-kind donations for the benefit of the campaign, and the matter witnessed a response and interaction from the public and donors, which translates the values ​​of the Emirates established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.” God bless him.”

He pointed out that the Foundation received winter clothes, medical supplies, foodstuffs, and other basic requirements needed by those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, pointing out that the Foundation organized a radio episode within the “People for People” program on “Dubai FM”, and the Authority succeeded in achieving the desired goal.

He stated that the in-kind materials that the Trahum Charitable Foundation participated in were provided for the benefit of the campaign, and were delivered to the Red Crescent Authority branch in Dubai, noting the authority’s role in providing relief to those affected by the earthquake in the two countries within the framework of the solidarity of the UAE and its people with the Syrian and Turkish peoples in various circumstances and crises.

Al-Qassim said: “The UAE was one of the first countries to be present on the ground in the affected areas, as the UAE has been keen since its founding to make humanitarian and development support an essential part of its foreign relations, and for years it has topped the global lists of the largest donors in the field of development aid in comparison to its national income.” “.

He added, “The efforts and initiatives of the UAE in supporting those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey embody the UAE’s humanitarian message through the ninth principle of the fifty principles, which confirmed the ethical constants in the country’s humanitarian work.”