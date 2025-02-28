Jessica Rodríguez’s statement, who maintained intimate relations with former Minister José Luis Ábalos and recognized Thursday in the Supreme Court to have charged the two public companies ineco and tragsa without the need to go to work for two years and … medium, when the politician was in charge of transport, He had the first consequence this Friday.

Tragsa, after looking responsible for his absenteeism and assessing measures, as ABC advanced, Martín Palacios, manager of the Rural Development and Forestry Policy area ceased.

The third level professional in the company’s organization chart made her position available to the company, according to internal sources, despite the fact that above it there would be two more responsible for hiring: the head of his department and the director of Human Resources.

“The Tragsa group is carrying out an internal investigation in this regard in order to take appropriate measures and purify responsibilities,” they transferred the media from the company on Friday, who tried to deter the crisis with the cessation of a position just without responsibility.

Unofficial internal sources reported that the audit department did not take action at the timealthough Rodriguez did not go to his job between March and September 2021.

They affirmed that the company Make hundreds of annual hiring And that, in the selective process to incorporate seven administrators in which Jessica Rodríguez entered, his previous experience in another public company, INECO, was valued, in which he was also placed by the advisor of Ábalos, Koldo García, and his brother Joseba García, who worked there. Jessica Rodríguez also recognized this company as a witness to Judge Leopoldo Puente who investigates Ábalos for crimes of corruption – never attended despite collecting monthly 900 euros for two yearsfrom March 2019 to March 2021.

Tragsa, with more than 26,000 workers and a business figure of 873 million euros, has signing programs and corruption codes, but in the case of Jessica Rodríguez N positionor no alert jumped.

“He had no interest”

For months, information about Jessica Rodríguez’s hiring is reviewed in Tragsa to prepare the company’s arguments in defense of the selective process, as this newspaper has also been able to know.

Jessica Rodríguez’s statement this Thursday fell like a bomb in the company’s central offices. His statements, which were qualified as “shocking” by the lawyers who witnessed it, forced to take measures.

The woman acknowledged having lived between 2019 and 2022 in an apartment with a rent of 2,700 euros per month paid by businessman Víctor de Aldama, who allegedly paid illegal commissions to the now deputy to obtain public contracts. The floor was in the luxurious tower building of Plaza de España and Ábalos, according to her, urged her to choose it. He chose it for being «near Ferraz (by the headquarters of the PSOE) and my university, ”he said.

Also that it was Ábalos who urged him to work while studying before Joseba García, brother of the former minister’s advisor, Koldo García, placed it in Ineco, where only He went to collect a laptop to sign.

Once the contract ended there, in February 2021, he wrote to Ábalos and less than a month later, he had a contract in Tragsa that «Joseba must have changed”He said before the magistrate, according to legal sources present. The company dependent on the Ministry of Agriculture defends the process of hiring, but she said that «had no interest in the position»And he didn’t even remember where the offices were to go.