Two men died and three other people were injured in a second attack outside a funeral in St. Paul, Minnesotathis weekend.

The St. Paul Police Department said the five people were shot in a parking lot shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in an altercation after the funeral. One man died at the scene and another died at a hospital where he was taken in a private vehicle.

Three people were injured, including a man who was in serious condition on Saturday and two women with minor injuries.

had not been done no arrest as of Sunday morning, the names of the victims had not been released.

Saturday’s shooting attack came a day after three teenagers were shot at the funeral of a Harding High School student who was stabbed to death at school two weeks earlier.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Saturday night that “the gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable.”