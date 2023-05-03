The music rumbled on the walls of the place. The warm lights combined with the weather, creating the ideal environment to consummate the love of two young people who were preparing to share a life together.

Or at least that was the purpose of the wedding of Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson, two Americans that, just a few hours after saying “yes, I accept” at the altar, they found themselves involved in a tragic accident that shocked the region.

(We recommend: Is your marriage at risk? These four signs are the key to knowing.)

According to the authorities, It all happened at night on April 28, in South Carolina, United States. At that time, the married couple were leaving the reception when a 25-year-old woman, who was driving another car, hit the golf cart in which they were going.

The preliminary report would have shown that the young woman who was driving was drunk at a speed of approximately 100 kilometers per hour.

As a result, Miller, 34, died almost immediately. On her side, Hutchinson is in critical condition at a nearby hospital because he suffered a severe brain injury.

On 4/28 we lost Samantha Miller Hutchinson on the night of her wedding. She was leaving the venue with her new husband on the back of a golf cart when a drunk driver ran directly into her de ella going 65mph. Devastated isn’t even the word. To go from having a night where we hoped for pic.twitter.com/b1I4ITTve4 — Yaz (@yaz_aze) May 2, 2023

(You may be interested: For not marrying him: a man sent a bomb gift to his ex-partner on their wedding day).

This was explained by the groom’s mother, who created a page on GoFoundMe.com in order to be able to cover the bills for the medical center where her son is and partly the funeral expenses of her daughter-in-law.

#NRSV || The famous saying “till death do us part” only lasted 5 hours for the marriage of Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson. The spouses had just left their wedding when a drunk rammed the golf cart in which they were traveling and killed the wife.pic.twitter.com/WKoL4gkkja – Real News (@NoticiasRSV) May 2, 2023

(Do not stop reading: Metaverse: Colombia witnessed the first marriage made in Latin America).

See also Pensions, advance payment in March from 23 February Aric has lost the love of his life

“Aric’s wedding ring was delivered to me in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam put it on his finger and his vows were read,” Hutchinson’s mother wrote on GoFoundMe.

“Aric has lost the love of his life,” he said.

The charges against Komoroski

The young woman who was driving was charged with manslaughter, and has three charges against her related to driving under the influence of alcohol causing. With this in mind, she could face at least 25 years in prison for each charge.

Likewise, according to the American media CBS News, the young woman was being held in the Charleston County Jail until Monday afternoon.

More news

Not even death will separate them! Country where you can marry deceased people

Are Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira breaking up? Photograph clarifies the rumors

‘For the time I have left to live, what I don’t want is to be upset’

Husbands with three children discover they are cousins ​​after 10 years of marriage

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

READING LATEST NEWS