From: Momir Takac

Split

One of the country’s worst train accidents happened in Greece. Now a video has appeared that probably shows the moment of the collision.

Athens/Larisa – After the devastating train accident in Greece on Tuesday evening (February 28), more and more fatalities are being registered. So far, 42 people have lost their lives in the accident between Athens and Thessaloniki (as of March 2, 11:58 a.m.), the cause apparently goes back to human error.

A fireball lights up the night. It apparently shows the moment of the train crash in Greece. © Screenshot/Twitter.com

But there could be more. Rescuers are still looking for missing people at the scene of the accident near Larisa on the second night. A spokeswoman for the fire brigade said on Thursday morning that they had not found any survivors. Greek state television reported that emergency services only found charred body parts. In Greece there is disbelief, also because defects on the route were known.

Video apparently shows moment of train crash in Greece

The rescue work is difficult. When a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train traveling on the same track, the locomotives and the first carriages were almost completely destroyed. Pictures from the scene of the accident show the full extent.

A video that is now doing the rounds on Twitter documents how great the force of the collision in Greece was. It is intended to show the moment of the collision. The authenticity cannot be proven without a doubt. The train accident happened at night, the recordings are dark. The author is characterized by anonymous press releases. The account has the blue verification badge.

Video of the train crash in Greece: suddenly a huge fireball lights up the night

In any case, what you can see in the video is remarkable. The footage appears to be from a surveillance camera. A parking lot can be seen in the foreground, and numerous lights can be seen in the background. Nothing indicates a catastrophe, then after 18 seconds a huge ball of fire suddenly lights up the night, immediately a cloud of smoke rises. At that moment, on the left-hand side, you can see a truck driving on a road above the fire. (mt)