The number of monarch butterflies that arrived in their hibernation areas in central Mexico decreased approximately 26% This season, and compared to 2019, four times more trees were lost due to illegal logging, drought and other causes, so last year was negative for the species.

The National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (CONANP) reported that the monarch butterfly population barely covered 2.1 hectares in 2020, compared to 2.8 hectares the previous year and approximately a third of the 6.05 hectares detected in 2018 .

Because monarch butterflies flock to pines and firs, it’s easier to count them by the area they occupy that individually.

The orange and black color of the monarch butterfly covers the sky in some areas of Mexico during the winter months, when this insect settles in the country, fleeing the cold of Canada, where it lives during the summer (DPA).

Gloria Tavera, CONANP regional director, pointed out that the fall was due to “extreme weather conditions”, the loss of milkweed habitat in the United States and Canada, on which the monarch butterfly depends, and the deforestation in the overwintering areas of butterflies in Mexico.

Illegal logging in these areas increased to about 13.4 hectares, a huge increase over the 0.43 hectare that was lost to this practice last year.

Jorge Rickards, from the environmental group WWF, acknowledged that the loss of trees is a setback, but pointed out that “logging is very localized” in three or four of the mountain communities that make up the monarch butterfly reserve.

A general view of monarch butterflies in the sanctuary of Michoacán (Mexico) (EFE).

What’s more, gales, droughts and felling of trees attacked by the pine beetle or disease, they caused the loss of another 6.9 hectares in the reserve, raising the total loss of forest to 20.65 hectares in 2020. That compared to the total loss of about 5 hectares for all the causes the previous year.

Tavera noted that the drought was affecting the butterflies, as well as the pines and firs where they flock to keep warm.

“The great drought that we have is having effects, ” said Tavera.” There is water stress in all forests. the forest is dry. The butterflies are coming down to the houses to drink water, to the low areas, ” he said.

Tavera also raised concerns about the severe winter storms that hit Texas, a state that the butterflies will have to cross (and feed and lay their eggs) on their return to the northern sites where they spend the summer in the coming months.

A group of Monarch butterflies. The navigation device of these flyers, who travel almost 4,000 kilometers from Canada to reach the same point in Mexico, is in their antennas and not in their brain (EFE).

“This is a cause for concern,” Tavera said, referring to whether the monarch butterfly find enough food and habitat after the winter storms.

It was also a bad year for mountain farming communities that derive part of their income from tourists visiting the reserves. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visits fell from 490,000 last year to about 80,000 in the 2020-2021 season.

Millions of monarch butterflies They migrate from the United States and Canada each year to the forests located west of the Mexican capital. In the 2013-2014 season, the monarch butterfly population only covered 0.67 hectares, the smallest area recorded to date.

They arrived in their wintering areas in central Mexico and found four times fewer trees due to illegal logging and drought (AP).

Loss of habitat (particularly of milkweed where butterflies lay their eggs), the use of pesticides and herbicides, as well as climate change, pose a threat to the migration of the species.

Although there was a lot of bad news for the butterflies (very few were presented in some areas where they tend to hibernate, such as the Sierra Chincua), the discovery of a new hibernation zone nearby, on top of a mountain in the vicinity of the Lagunas de Zempoala protected area, near Mexico City.

Tavera pointed out that the hibernation zone has always been there, but accessing it was so complicated that it wasn’t discovered until a few weeks ago.

AP Agency.

