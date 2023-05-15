A One-year-old baby died in a tragic car accident occurred in the early hours of this Sunday, May 14, in the Morones Prieto Avenuein the municipality of San Pedro Garcia Garcia, New Lion. Three other people were injured in this accident.

The car was driven by a man identified as Salvador, who was allegedly speeding and apparently had ingested alcoholic beverages.

The vehicle moved from west to east on the Morones Prieto Avenueat the height of Santa Bárbara avenue, when the driver lost control when leaving the curve, crashed into a pole and the steel protections, which ended up stopping the car.

According to reports, the child was traveling in the arms of his mother in the front of the vehicle. With the impact, when the air bags came out, they hit the baby on the head, for which she lost her life instantly.

The man and woman, as well as their 8-year-old daughter, were injured.

Red Cross paramedics rushed to the scene and confirmed the death of the one-year-old babywhile the couple and the girl were transferred to the University Hospitalwhere they were reported with serious injuries.