Yet another tragic road accident has occurred on Italian roads. More precisely, in Ottaviano, a town in the province of Naples. This time the victim was a young man of just 19 years old, Horace Native. The boy, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost control of his scooter and fatally crashed into a traffic island. Unfortunately, all attempts to rescue him were in vain: the young man died instantly.

The toll of the accident that occurred last night in the Naples area was tragic. A 19-year-old, Orazio Oriundo, died instantly after losing control of his vehicle.

According to what we learn from the initial reconstructions carried out by the police, around 2:15 the young man was on board his scooter and was proceeding along via Caesar Octavian Augustuswhen, suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle. The consequences were unfortunately tragic: the boy crashed violently into a traffic island. The accident did not involve other vehicles.

Once the alarm was raised, the doctors and paramedics of 118 promptly arrived at the scene of the tragedy. They immediately took charge of the young man, but every attempt at resuscitation was unfortunately useless. The injuries suffered following the violent impact were too serious, leaving no escape for the victim, who died instantly. The paramedics could therefore do nothing but declare him dead.

Investigations underway: an investigation has been opened

In addition to the paramedics, the Carabinieri also intervened at the scene of the accident. company of Annunziata Tower. The officers carried out all the usual checks and proceeded with the initial investigations aimed at defining the exact dynamics of the tragic accident.

The scooter was seized by order of the judicial authorities while the Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office opened an investigation.

