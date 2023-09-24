A man died and another was injured during the running of the bulls in eastern Spain. The BBC reports it online. The 61-year-old man was gored in the side during yesterday’s event in Pobla de Farnals, in the Valencia region: he underwent emergency surgery and died today. The friend who was with him, aged 63, was attacked in both legs by the same bull and is in stationary condition in hospital.

Deaths and injuries during bull riding in Spain are not uncommon. Every year hundreds of events of this type take place across the country, in which bulls are released into city streets and people run past them even though animal rights groups have long denounced the dangers. But the annual events are being maintained as they provide a much-needed boost to Valencia’s economy, according to authorities.