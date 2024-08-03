Yet another road accident on this torrid weekend in August. A 22-year-old boy lost his life on board his car, as it skidded and hit the guardrail of the highwayThe impact was devastating and there was nothing that could be done for the boy.

The car

Here’s what happened.

Civitavecchia: 22-year-old boy loses his life on the highway

Once again the Italian streets are stained with blood, as a young man has passed away 22 year old boy who lost his life following a Accident on the highwayThe boy was walking along a stretch of the A12 towards Civitavecchia.

Accident scene

The accident occurred this afternoon shortly after 2pm, when the young man, on board a Fiat Puntohe lost control of it. Needless to say, the car began to skid until it crashed into the guardrail.

The impact was really very violent, so much so that it tore the motor to the vehicle and cause a fire prominent along the weeds that bordered the roadway. An indescribable scene for anyone who found themselves on that stretch of road at that moment.

The arrival of help and the boy’s death

The rescue services were contacted immediately, but unfortunately the various attempts made by the doctors were of no use in saving the young boy’s life. Shortly after, the police also arrived on the scene Fire fighters of the area who have taken steps to secure the area to prevent the fire it burned too much.

Rescue

After putting out the fire, the firefighters immediately helped the rescuers, but unfortunately the outcome was very dire. Unfortunately, the reason that led the young man to to skidbut the police are working to try to rebuild what happened.