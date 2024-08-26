The victim, Laura Chiricuta, was on her way to work when yesterday, Sunday 25 August, she was hit and killed by a drunk driver

Yet another fatal accident has bloodied the Italian roads during this hot summer season. The sad victim yesterday, Sunday 25 August, was a 46-year-old woman, Laura Chiricutahit and killed by a car driven by a drunk driver. Unfortunately for the woman, mother of a 10-year-old child, there was nothing that could be done: the victim died instantly following the violent impact.

Serious accident in Viareggio: 46-year-old woman dies

The reconstruction of the accident in which 46-year-old Laura Chiricuta lost her life

He was on his way to work at a bar-restaurant in Camaiore Beachin Viareggio, Laura Chiricuta, the woman of Romanian origins who died after being hit while she was on her scooter. The driver, a 28-year-old from Siena, was found positive to alcohol test. Therefore, the crimes of road homicide And drunk driving.

road accident victim

According to the first reconstructions that emerged from the investigations conducted by the Municipal Police, the 28-year-old accused was driving a Dacia Sandero and was traveling with another person. The man allegedly failed to respect the stop sign at the intersection between Buonarroti Avenue And Leonardo da Vinci Street thus hitting the victim, Laura Chiricuta, resident in Lake Towermarried and mother of a 10 year old child.

First the driver’s escape, then his arrest

Some witnesses who witnessed the terrible scene of the road accident allegedly ordered the driver of the car to stop his journey by shouting: “Stop, you murderers!”

dead hit by driver who tested positive for alcohol

The 28-year-old then stopped, got out of his car and finally understood the gravity of the situation. In a state of shock but without suffering any injuries, the man was stopped by a patrol of the Municipal. Subsequently, the officers transported the driver to the hospital to undergo a breathalyzer test that would confirm his state of intoxication.