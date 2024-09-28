The incessant trail of road accidents that continue to plague Italian roads does not stop. This time it was the turn of a young man of just 30 years old to sadly pay the price, Giorgio Nicotrawho was the victim of a violent crash with his motorbike.

Originally from Montagnana in the province of Padua, but resident in Arctic Fiessothe boy was employed as Man & Women’s Shoes Engineering at Bottega Veneta in Padua. Unfortunately, the accident with his motorbike proved fatal and there was nothing that could be done for Giorgio.

The dynamics of the road accident in which Giorgio Nicotra lost his life

Late yesterday evening, Friday 27 September, a young motorcyclist aged just 30, Giorgio Nicotra, lost his life. The accident occurred long via Arzerinia straight line that the young man was traveling on his bike Aprilia 1100 in the direction of Dolo.

According to the first reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officers, it would appear that a car driven by a boy from Camponogara suddenly emerged from a side road. One would follow very violent crash who would have thrown Giorgio from the saddle of his motorbike, causing him to fall disastrously onto the asphalt. Death came practically instantly.

At the site of the tragic accident, in addition to the paramedics who unfortunately were unable to do anything for the young man, both doctors arrived carabinieri that i firefighters. The latter took care of clearing the stretch of road affected by the crash by removing the vehicles involved.

Instead, law enforcement officers began working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the events in a detailed and precise manner, in order to ascertain the responsibilities and circumstances that led to this dramatic event.

The painful condolence

The tragic news of Giorgio Nicotra’s untimely death has profoundly shocked not only his family and friends, but also the entire local community and his work colleagues.

Giorgio was a motorcycle enthusiast and very dedicated to his profession in Bottega Veneta, so much so that he was recognized as a figure appreciated and well-liked by everyone.

