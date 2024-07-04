The terrible massacre of deaths on Italian roads does not stop: this time the one to pay the price was the motorcyclist Albert Senfter who crashed head-on into a van

The silent but inexorable massacre that is affecting the Italian roads during this summer season does not seem to want to stop. The latest drama in chronological order has occurred once again on the roads of Alto Adige, more precisely in Puster Valleyin Villabassa in the province of Bolzano. The victim is a 68-year-old pensioner of Austrian origins, Albert Senfter who was on board his motorbike when he lost his life.

Motorcycle-van collision: motorcyclist dies

The dynamics of the tragic accident that cost the life of Albert Senfter

Once again the epilogue of yet another accident that occurred on Italian roads was ominous. For the Austrian Albert Senfter, in fact, there was nothing that could be done.

According to the first reconstructions of the dramatic event carried out by local media, the man was on board his two-wheeled vehicle when, making a risky overtaking, he met his end. The motorcyclist was in fact overtaking a straight stretch of cars at the height of Villabassa and he did not notice a van that was turning left and he rammed into it. The head-on collision was impactful and violent and there was not even a hint of braking.

The impact was terrible. The medical emergency services, firefighters and law enforcement quickly arrived at the scene of the accident. Unfortunately for the man, every attempt to resuscitate him was in vain: the victim died instantly.

A continuous massacre

The death of Austrian motorcyclist Albert Senfter following the fatal accident in which he was involved Unfortunately, this does not appear to be an isolated case. Only 24 hours ago, in fact, a second tragedy occurred on the roads of South Tyrol, and more precisely in Closedcost the life of another motorcyclist, Josef Stampfer, 72, died in very similar circumstances.

The data collected are impressive: last year, in the autonomous province, 1,000 people were registered 1,768 accidents with the record number of people injured in the last 20 years, 2,312, and 36 victims. A massacre that particularly involves centaurs, whose deaths are doubled.

We are still desperately searching for the most suitable solution to reduce as quickly as possible the number of road accidents that continue to claim victims every year.