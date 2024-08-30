Two cars and a scooter involved in a tragic road accident in Pozzuoli. The accident cost the life of Ciro Russo, father of 5 children

The tragic trail of blood that continues to plague the Italian streets in this torrid summer season does not stop. This time, the father of 5 children sadly pays the price, Cyrus Russianinvolved in a tragic road accident in Pozzuoli. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man: the 37-year-old died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Ciro Russo, who lived in the neighborhood Plainsin the western outskirts of Naples, He leaves behind a wife and five young children.

The reconstruction of the tragic road accident that cost Ciro Russo his life

A tragic road accident occurred yesterday, Thursday 29th August, in Bell Street, in the municipality of Pozzuoli. An accident that unfortunately cost the life of a 37 year old man and father of a family, Ciro Russo.

The accident, which occurred at number 191, involved two cars and a scooter. The stretch is not affected by the presence of curves: it is therefore possible that the collision was caused by a sudden maneuver carried out by one of the drivers.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officials, Russo allegedly invaded the opposite lane while overtaking, colliding head-on with one of the cars involved.

Once the alarm was raised, the 118 emergency services arrived promptly at the scene of the tragic accident. Ciro Russo’s conditions immediately appeared extremely critical and he was therefore urgently transported to the hospital. “Santa Maria delle Grazie” of Pozzuoli. However, the man died shortly after his arrival: the injuries he suffered following the accident were too serious.

The investigations are underway

The body of Ciro Russo has been transferred to the institute of Forensic Medicine of the Second Polyclinic of Naples where an autopsy will be performed to clarify the causes of death.

Investigations are underway by the Municipal Police of Pozzuoliengaged in carrying out the routine investigations aimed at ascertaining the exact dynamics of the accident and establishing each individual responsibility.

The three vehicles involved in the accident have been seized pending further investigation.