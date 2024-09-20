Another serious accident occurred in Verona shortly after midnight. A 47-year-old motorcyclist was in fact involved in a very bad accident that unfortunately left him no escape. The intervention of the rescuers was in fact completely useless.

Accident in Verona

Here’s what happened to him.

Verona: Motorcyclist involved in a crash

A sad news that has hit Verona in the early hours of September 20, 2024. Shortly after midnight, in fact, a terrible event occurred accident which resulted in the death of a 47-year-old motorcyclist.

Archive photo

There is talk of a motorcyclist leaving the scene on his own, although the police are working hard to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man despite the promptness of the rescue.

In fact, they intervened immediately and had the man hospitalised Confortini Polo of Borgo Trento, but unfortunately he died shortly after his arrival as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident. Of this story we only know that the motorcyclist in question may have lost his check of his motorcycle, ending up off the road without involving other vehicles.

Another motorcyclist loses his life in Varese

The above is not the only bad news of the day, as this morning another motorcyclist died in Valcuvia Ranch near Varese. In this case the dynamics appear slightly clearer, as it seems that the motorbike collided with a car driven by a 70 year old man.

Archive photo

In this case too, it will be up to the police to reconstruct the scene of the accident and understand what happened in those few seconds. rescue they did everything to try to revive the man, who was transported to the hospital in code red and in an obvious state of shock. Unfortunately, however, he also died shortly after his arrival.

