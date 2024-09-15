The long trail of road accidents that still plague the Italian roads continues relentlessly. This time the sad victim is a young man of just 21 years old, Francis Caraffa.

21-year-old dies in car accident

The young man was driving his car when, for reasons still being investigated by law enforcement officers, he lost control and crashed into the wall of a house. Unfortunately for the boy there was nothing that could be done.

The dynamics of the road accident in which 21-year-old Francesco Caraffa lost his life

Yet another fatal road accident has cost the life of a young man of just 21 years old, Francesco Caraffa. The accident occurred around 6 this morning, Sunday 15 September, along the state road 71 that connects Bald men of Umbria to Utricles, near the word San Silvestro.

The young man was travelling on board his car, a Ford Eco Sportwhen he suddenly lost control and crashed into the wall of a house. Due to the violent impact that resulted, the car was also affected by a fire.

The emergency services were immediately alerted and promptly arrived at the scene of the tragic crash. However, once the Terni firefighters arrived, they could do nothing to save the boy’s life, who was already found lifeless inside the vehicle. They therefore limited themselves to putting out the fire.

Car fire extinguished

The 118 operators also intervened on site Carabinieri of the Norm of the Amelia Company and of the Calvi dell’Umbria station command to carry out the ritual surveys and reconstruct the exact dynamics of the events that occurred.

This is the note issued by the Terni firefighters regarding the accident:

“At the first light of dawn on Sunday, a young man, for reasons not yet ascertained, went to impact against the wall of a house on the provincial road 71 that connects Calvi dell’Umbria and Otricoli. The team of firefighters, departing from the Terni power station, upon arriving on site could do nothing but extinguish the fire of the car with the deceased young driver inside”.

Condolences from the entire community

The tragic news of the premature death of 21-year-old Francesco Caraffa has shocked the entire Calvese community.

The flag-wavers group ‘Carbium‘ of Calvi dell’Umbria, of which the boy was a member, expressed his pain with these words:

“We welcomed you as a son, a friend, you gave us more joy. Our standard-bearer. Now fly as you liked. You will always be in our hearts“.

Francesca Caraffa

Even the mayor of Calvi dell’Umbria, Guido Grillini, He was deeply shocked by what happened and wanted to express his deep condolences through this message:

“I express, on behalf of myself, the administration and the entire community, our closeness to Francesco’s family. At this moment many words are useless, but our embrace for this enormous loss, which affects us all, is full of affection“.