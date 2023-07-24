A shooting attack recorded at a birthday party that took place in the municipality of juarezNuevo León, left as balance a 15-year-old teenager dead and three injured.

The events were reported around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday on Linares street, in the Mirador de San Antonio neighborhood, when armed individuals aboard a white car arrived at the scene and they started shooting into the air and in various directions.

Elements of civil force and the Municipal Police of Juárez arrived at the scene to carry out the corresponding tasks.

Likewise, relief bodies arrived to care for the injured, but they could do nothing for the minor, who died as a result of the injuries.

In fact two minors aged 11 and 15 were injuredrespectively, as well as a 37 year old woman of age identified as Rosario “N”. They were taken to a hospital for medical attention.