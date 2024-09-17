Consternation in Paraguay. Local authorities have confirmed the death of a 15-year-old footballer who was brutally attacked during a match in the lower categories of Paraguayan football.

According to the criteria of

It is about Ishmaela promising footballer who made his debut with the club National San Bernardino, Paraguay and that in his first match he was allegedly attacked by members of the Boquerón FBC team from Asunción, before the end of the match. The events in the Paraguayan Federation of Soccer Schools Under 15 championship are the subject of investigation in the country.

Violent event in Paraguay

According to the technician, the formative categories of the team San Bernardino, Leonardo Vitthe young player was attacked from behind. “A rival kicked him in the back,” the coach began by saying,

Ishmael He fell “unconscious” and on the ground he received “two or three more kicks” from other people in an embarrassing image that ended in a pitched battle and with doctors on the field assisting the footballer.

“Our paramedics, along with those from the Boquerón team, actually gave him first aid, he was left without breathing… He had little pulse,” explained the coach of the youth team of the Nacional club.

The player, who a week earlier began training with Nacional’s youth team, was transferred to San Pablo Maternal and Child Hospital where he was declared dead in an event that has plunged all of Paraguayan football into mourning.

Ongoing research

The authorities of Paraguay and the Public Prosecutor’s Office The relevant investigation of the events to clarify Ismael’s death has begun. The Prosecutor’s Office summoned a 14-year-old boy, who is accused of assaulting the Nacional footballer. “The suspect, who was not participating in the match, entered the field and assaulted the victim,” the prosecuting body indicated.

The prosecutor Rosa Noguera He also called the organizers of the Under 15 championship of the Paraguayan Federation of Soccer Schools, the parents of the young people of the two teams, the owners of the sports facilities and the technicians.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS