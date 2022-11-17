Iran experienced a violent night with mobilizations throughout the country and two shooting attacks that caused at least 12 deadas the protests over the death of Masha Amini enter their third month.

The protests, which began after the death on September 16 of Amini, after being arrested three days earlier by the morality police for wearing the Islamic headscarf incorrectly, have intensified in recent days due to the commemoration of the 2019 mobilizationsin which 300 people died.

‘Woman, life, freedom’, the slogan of the protests, resounded last night in many cities in the country, such as Tehran, Gorgan, Sanandaj or Isfahan, where protesters danced around bonfires.

The chaos of the protests was “taken advantage of by terrorist groups” to carry out a shooting attack in the city of Ize, in southern Iran, according to the official Irna news agency.

Over there, Gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on pedestrians and police in the city’s central market and killed at least seven people and wounded 15.

Three suspects have been detained for their alleged involvement in the attack, reported Ali Dehqani, director of the Khuzestan Justice Department, where Ize is located, according to the Tasnim agency.

That city experienced strong clashes on Wednesday night, in which protesters set fire to a religious seminary, according to Tasnim.

In another attack, Gunmen riding motorcycles fired at security forces in the city of Isfahanin the center of the country, killed two basiji (Islamic militants) and wounded eight more people.

In addition, three people died in the city of Semirom, in the province of Isfahan, in circumstances not explained by the authorities.

Intensification of protests

The protests have intensified since Tuesday, following a call by activists to commemorate the 2019 mobilizations that killed 300 people, according to Amnesty International.

Strikes are taking place in numerous cities in the country, but it is difficult to know their scope given the limitations of the internet and the lack of official information.

Protests over the death of Masha Amini have spread throughout the world.

Activists in Tehran reported closures at the Grand Bazaar, a fact that efe he could not verify, but the popular Tajrish bazaar was fully open yesterday.

In another well-known shopping center in the capital, several shops were closed and some shopkeepers were chanting “death to the dictator”, a reference to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Police spokesman Mehdi Hayian claimed that some individuals were threatening merchants in the Grand Bazaar and other markets to close in an attempt to cause “terror”.

The protests are carried out above all by young people and women who, shouting “woman, life, freedom”, launch slogans against the Government and burn veils, one of the symbols of the Islamic Republic and an unthinkable act not long ago.

The security forces are harshly repressing the protests, while the authorities censor the internet and communications to try to stop them.

Balance sheet

At least 342 people have been killed in Iran by security forces in protests that began two months ago, according to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO).

Thousands have been arrested since September and some are at risk of death sentences on security-related charges, something that has already happened in five cases. Some 2,000 people have been charged with various crimes for demonstrating.

This NGO believes that the real death toll is “certainly higher” and highlights that has received a “high number” of reports of deaths which it is investigating “taking into account security considerations and internet disruptions.”

Deaths have been reported in 22 Iranian provinces, the majority in Sistan, Balochistan, Tehran, Mazandaran, Gilan and Kurdistan.

“Given that current political and legal officials have a history of crimes against humanity in the 1980s, a repetition of those crimes is possible. The international community, civil society and the public must raise the political cost of executions for prevent such atrocities from happening,” IHRNGO said in a statement.

Born in 2005 and registered in Norway since 2009, Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) claims to be made up of people from inside and outside of Iran and has members in the United States, Canada, Japan and several European countries.

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly approved this week by 79 votes in favor, 28 against and 68 abstentions, a resolution critical of Iran for the latest revolts and the extensive repression unleashed to defuse them.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

* With information from Efe