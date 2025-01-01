The American city of New Orleans wakes up shocked on the first day of 2025. At least 10 people have died and another 35 have been injured (two police officers) this Wednesday after a multiple collision in the center of the city’s French Quarter, on the famous Bourbon Street, in what authorities are investigating as “a terrorist attack.”

Barely three hours had passed since the New Year began in the state of Louisiana, when the festive atmosphere has completely faded. Around 3:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m. Spanish peninsular time), panic took over the hundreds of people who were celebrating 2025 in the heart of the city, when a truck pick up He broke into this main road after “surrounding the barricades” that prevented the passage of passenger cars, according to police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

The alleged perpetrator of the events advanced at full speed through an area full of venues, restaurants and music clubs. Without any consideration He overwhelmed everyone in his path.leaving behind a desolate panorama, with multiple destructions, injuries and a trail of lifeless bodies on the road.

Moments later his vehicle crashed, but the indiscriminate attack has not stopped. The man has pulled out a firearm and has started shooting against the agents. As a result, the police opened fire on him until he has managed to bring him down.

An “intentional” attack

The authorities quickly opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened. Although the individual’s motive is not yet known, Kirkpatrick has detailed that the man had clear “intentional behavior”: “I was trying to run over as many people as possible.”

Barely seven hours later the investigations continue. The FBI, in charge of the investigations, has assured that the event It is being investigated “as an act of terrorism”since in the car of the alleged perpetrator they have been found “improvised explosives” although it is still unknown if they are operational, as reported by Alethea Duncan, deputy special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In addition, a black flag was also found in this vehicle, so it is being studied whether it could be related to ISIS, according to police sources. CBS News.





To collaborate with this agency, agents from the Agency of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also traveled to the scene of the events, as confirmed by the federal agency: “They are already helping to our partners.

Trump and immigration

The institutional reactions have not been long in coming. US President-elect Donald Trump (who will take office on January 20) indirectly attributed the attack to foreigners immigrants without providing evidence: “When I say that the criminals who come are much worse than we have, turns out to be true“Trump indicated in a publication on the Truth Social social network in which he also took the opportunity to express his condolences: “Our thoughts are with all the innocent victims and their loved ones.”

The White House has also reported that President Joe Biden has been informed about the “terrible” attack and subsequent shooting. “There is no justification for violence of any kind and we will not tolerate any attack against any of the communities of our nation,” he warned in a presidential statement. Therefore, he has ordered “to dedicate all available resources to get to the bottom of what happened and ensure that there is no threat of any kind in force.

For his part, the governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, has classified the event on social networks as a “horrible act of violence”. “I urge all people who are near the scene of the events to avoid the area,” he indicated, transferring his prayers to the victims’ families.

Despite this hard blow to the city, Louisiana State Senator Bill Cassidy has been forceful after the attack. “We have a lot of events: Mardi Gras, Super Bowls, Final Fours or Taylor Swift concerts. And there is a standard protocol that works. “I am very confident that medical teams throughout the city were prepared and that people are receiving all the care they need,” he told CNN.





For his part, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has also spoken about the attack, according to CNN. “The brutal attack on innocent people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans was an act of pure evil and justice must be done quickly“, said.

On the other side of the pond, Europe has not hesitated to condemn the events. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Kaja Kallas, has assured that “There is no excuse for so much violence”. In addition, he has also offered his condolences to all those affected: “We are in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic moment,” he indicated in a message published on the X social network.