Today the world of cinema and entertainment mourns a great and well-known actor. Unfortunately Taylor Willy he passed away at just 56 years old. The well-known actor had starred in Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI

Taylor Willy

Taylor Willy, an actor known for his participation in two well-known TV series broadcast in recent years, has passed away for reasons not yet known. The news was confirmed by Hawaiian network KITV4 Island News. Wily, at the registry office Teila Tulihe became famous for his portrayal of Kamekona Tupuola. In the television series Hawaii Five-0Taylor had participated in 171 episodes, which aired over 10 seasons, between 2010 and 2020. In the television series Magnum PI Teila played the same character in 7 episodes.

Peter M. Lenkov, executive producer of the Hawaii Five-0 series and Magnum PI, was one of the first to comment on the tragic event. The actor, who died on the Hawaiian Islands where he lived, was only 56 years old and left the entire world of cinema in pain and dismay. The causes of death are not yet known, but as Pater M. Lenkov writes, greater clarity on the situation will be made in the coming days.

Peter M. Lenkov he commented as follows:

“Taylor as I’ve told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition. You came with a towel on your head to dry the sweat and you won me over. You enchanted me, making me a permanent presence on the show and in my life. You were one of the family. I will miss you every day brother. When we talked last week, we laughed about how right you were from day one. Five-0 was our dream job and I was so lucky to share that magic together.”

The career of Teila Tuli it doesn’t start in the world of entertainment, but in that of sport. The man was a also known as Sumo fighter. Wily who fought under the name of Takamikuini, went undefeated in his first 14 fights and soon became the first foreign-born fighter to win the championship in the sport’s makushita division. His sporting career ended abruptly a few years later due to some problems with his knee joints. The actor leaves behind his wife Halona and two children. His death dates back to June 20th and several family members and friends remembered him through social media with videos and photos of some of the moments shared.