A tremendous shock has hit the racing world with the tragic death of Ryota Hagaa young rider of only 21 years old. The tragedy occurred on the Autopolis circuit, in Japan, during a race of the All Japan Road Race Championship. Ryota, the son of the famous Noriyuki Haga, lost his life in an accident that occurred right at the start of the Supersport ST600 category.

The young driver remained motionless on the starting grid when the lights went out, and unfortunately it was invested by two other motorcyclists. The accident led to the immediate suspension of the race, which was later cancelled, while Ryota’s conditions were already critical. He was rushed to the Kurume Hospitalhis wounds proved fatal. There was nothing that could be done for the young boy, his heart stopped beating.

The pain of this loss has deeply affected the world of competition. Ryota’s older brother, Akito Hagaalso a pilot, confirmed with great sadness the death and shared his mourning with all the supporters. Yamaha Racing expressed his condolences and closeness, describing the news as a devastating blow and sending his condolences to the entire Haga family.

Ryota, who had followed in his father’s footsteps, had already attracted attention with his performances in Japanese motorcycling and Italian races. With the number 41chosen in homage to his father, had shown talent and dedication, marking his entry into the top class. Ryota’s passing leaves an immense void in the racing world and in the hearts of those who knew and admired him. His loss is a hard blow for a family and an entire community that saw in him a rising star of motorcycling.