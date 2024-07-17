Yet another tragedy on Italian roads: the victim is the young Samuel Mark Nestola, just 18 years old, who lost control of his motorbike and ended up off the road

The endless trail of blood that this hot summer season is dragging with it seems to know no respite. Paying the price, once again, is a very young man: Samuel Mark Nestolain fact, had just turned 18 a few months earlier. The loss of control of his motorbike which caused him to end up off the road was fatal.

Samuel, died at 18 in a car accident

The dynamics of the accident in which young Samuel Mark Nestola lost his life

The tragic road accident that unfortunately cost the life of 18-year-old Samuel took place around 7pm yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 16 July. The boy was on his motorbike and was travelling in the area of Streato Port Cesareoalong the provincial road that connects the Ionian tourist city to the Neretina hamlet of Sant’Isidoro.

According to initial reconstructions of the incident, Samuel would have a traffic sign was knocked down placed on the side of the road for reasons yet to be ascertained. The young man then ended up thrown onto a dirt road together with his vehicle. Samuel had just finished his shift at the lido Taboo of Porto Cesareo, where he was in charge of table service.

Witnesses present at the crash immediately alerted the emergency services, which promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. Doctors and paramedics tried everything to save the young man by performing the necessary resuscitation maneuvers. But unfortunately, every attempt was in vain: the young and unfortunate motorcyclist he died instantlythe injuries sustained following the impact were too serious.

Samuel was originally from the municipality of Copertinoa town from which he traveled to go to work. The area is renowned for its danger, especially during the summer season. This is the provincial road that connects the Nardò area, after Torre Squillace, to Porto Cesareo and the hinterland. The traffic volumes that characterize the area in the summer are notable, and it is also characterized by an impressive sequence of at-grade intersections.

The following also intervened at the scene of the crash: carabinieri who, having carried out the routine surveys, will carry out all the necessary investigations in order to ascertain any third party liability.