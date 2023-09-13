On the few occasions that he goes out into the world, the Mexican president likes to carry in his luggage the same defects that he exhibits daily in Mexico.

So, Like the good puppet he has always been, he whines in the corners of the world and presents himself as a victim of “the perverse Mexican press.”

In addition, he publicly condemns dictatorships like that of Pinochet in Chile, but he secretly finances tyrannies like those in Cuba and Venezuela.

And he cynically rejects military governments and pays tribute to victims of Chilean tyranny, while In Mexico it militarized national life and ignored the “searching mothers” of the thousands of disappeared.

But it’s not all. One more offense by the occasional traveler occurred in Colombia, where Obrador said he was moved by the epidemic that the United States is experiencing due to fentanyl, when the world knows that López is a partner in the cartels that sell the most synthetic drugs to the northern neighbor. .

But the biggest joke came when, together with the Colombian president, AMLO announced that he would intensify his fight against drugs, through “love and family”, the other version of “hugs and not bullets.”

And the topic is relevant because Lopez can deceive the presidents of Colombia and Chile; can you believe that you deceive the whole worldhowever, no longer deceives the majority of Mexicans.

And despite official manipulation, misleading propaganda and media control, In Mexico, many know that Obrador’s inheritance will be one of the worst six-year tragedies; catastrophe that will impact the future of many generations and cost at least half a century of delay.

And if you doubt it, let’s get to the hard facts.

1.- At the end of López’s government, Mexico will have gone into debt like never before and the collapse of the economy will mean not once, nor twice the so-called Fobraproa, but that this debt will have grown geometrically.

Yes, according to the expenditure budget, for 2024 a debt of at least 16 billion pesos is estimated, that is, 60% more than the debt with which it arrived AMLO to power, which was 11 billion pesos.

2.- Thus, for at least half a century, the taxpayer’s money will be used to pay the debt and the six-year whims -AIFA, Tren Maya and Dos Bocas refinery–, in addition to the widespread looting that led to the government of AMLO has destroyed the Transparency Institute and sent all non-verifiable spending to opacity; that is, all the six-year expenses.

3.- In 2024, Mexico will continue to have poverty of more than 40% of the population -almost 50 million citizens-, while the extreme poor will have gone from 9 to almost 12 million people.

That is, a total failure of the hopeful promise of “the poor first.”

4.- At the end of the six-year term, Mexico will be the number one country in the world that, although it is not at war, does register more violent deaths than nations at war, with almost 200 thousand lives lost at the end of López’s six-year term; the largest figure in its history and one of the largest in the world.

5.- Also in AMLO’s six-year term, Mexico is champion in massacres, disappearances and femicides; epidemics that have caused In our country there are 12 of the 15 cities in the world with the greatest insecurity, violence and greater risk for women. The six-year term will end with 60 thousand missing.

6.- The militarization of all national life is, without a doubt, one of the most pernicious legacies of Obrador’s “misgovernment,” since Mexico follows the models of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, where the military maintains the dictatorship, despite from the widespread corruption of the military forces.

Yes, Mexican soldiers and sailors are even in the soup and corruption is the greatest stimulus in their civil tasks, violating the Constitution. And we see the example in the 2024 budget, where it is reported that the military forces demanded almost 23 billion pesos for their main companies: ports, airports and trains.

7.- And precisely corruption is another of the endemic problems of AMLO’s management, since looting in the three levels of government is widespread; In the federal government, state and municipal governments, billions of pesos are stolen, under the protection of President López.

8.- Worse, public health is not far behind, becoming another of the great tragedies of Obrador’s six-year term. And the disappearance of Seguro Popular and Insabi – which left at least 50 million Mexicans without public health service – was followed by a 60% cut in the health budget in 2024. And what does that mean? ?

Here and in China that is called privatization of public healthsince, before The bankruptcy of public services pushes citizens, especially those who have less, to seek health in private institutions.; hospitals, offices and pharmacies.

9.- The destruction of democracy is another of the great six-year tragedies and without a doubt it will place López as the greatest destroyer of democratic institutions, since not only did the division of powers disappear; Not only did it capture the chambers of Congress, but it has been committed to the capture and destruction of the electoral institutions and the Judiciary, but, especially, the disappearance of the Supreme Court.

All to give the “coup de grace” to the 2024 presidential election, where the president will lead the most scandalous State fraud.

10.- And along with the democratic destruction, the Mexican president is already in history as the greatest danger to fundamental freedoms, such as those of expression and information.

And, in the best style of the world’s dictatorships, Mexico is the country with the highest number of murdered journalists; the so-called democratic country where the media and media companies are most attacked and the country where, in fact, free transit has been canceled.

Has free transit been cancelled?

Indeed, In practice, today organized crime has taken over the country’s roads and paths and citizens are risking their lives to leave their places of origin. There is a de facto curfew.

But this six-year tragedy is not new. The reality is that here and in many other spaces it was warned ad nauseam, before 2018, that López was a danger for Mexico. But many didn’t give a damn.

Do you still want a worse government? Vote for Mrs. Claudia.

At the time.

