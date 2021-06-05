A ten year old child falls out of a hotel in Mallorca. The boy from Germany is now fighting for his life in a clinic, the cause of the accident is not yet known.

Palma – It is an absolute horror notion that has now become a reality on Mallorca. A boy from Germany falls from the second floor of a hotel, now the child is in the intensive care unit. Exactly where the ten-year-old comes from is not yet known.

Boy from Germany falls on Mallorca in the depths – ten-year-old seriously injured in intensive care unit

Like the police, according to a report in the newspaper Crónica Balear confirmed, the boy sustained severe head injuries in the fall. The child fell from the hotel in Cala Millor in the east of the island on Friday evening for an unexplained cause. Accordingly, the boy from Germany was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is now being treated in the intensive care unit. As the dpa reported on Saturday, citing the hospital, his condition was serious but stable.

In May, a similar accident occurred on vacation in Italy. A family from Germany was traveling on the south coast when their four-year-old daughter fell off a cliff. The girl fell 30 meters and died.