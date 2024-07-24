A day of fun and entertainment turned into a real tragedy in a hotel in Imola. In the afternoon a little girl of only 5 years old drowned in the hotel pool where she was staying with her mother. Investigators are working to shed light on the incident.

The hotel Red Mill of Imola was the scene of a real tragedy that shook the entire community. A little girl of only 5 years old drowned in the hotel swimming pool under the eyes of the mother and other guests of the facility. The accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. and the little girl was promptly transported to the hospital where she died this evening.

The dynamics of the accident

According to the first information collected, the girl Of 5 years was with her mother at the Molino Rosso facility. The circumstances of the event are currently shrouded in mystery, but seem to suggest a tragic accident. The little girl was immediately rescued by the lifeguard who was serving at the pool and by those present. Given the very serious conditions of the little girl, it was necessary to transport her by rescue helicopter to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna where, in the evening, the little girl died.

The police are working to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident. The Carabinieri are interviewing witnesses present at the time of the accident in the hope of shedding light on the causes that led to the death of this sweet little girl.

The little girl, of Italian nationality but from an Albanian family, was resident in a town in the Santerno Valley. The entire community of Imola and the area joins in mourning the family of the little girl. A young life cut short far too soon that leaves a void and a pain that will hardly be filled and soothed.