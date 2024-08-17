August 15, a public holiday in Italy dedicated to Ferragosto, was marked by an unexpected tragedy on the A2 Mediterranean motorway, the Salerno – Reggio Calabriabetween Contursi and Campagna. Gaetano Delle Donne, a 65-year-old man originally from Olevano sul Tusciano, lost his life following a serious road accident. Delle Donne, recently retired after a long career as a banker, was riding his motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The accident occurred inside a gallery in the northbound lane. From initial reconstructions, it seems that the man suddenly lost control of the vehicle for reasons yet to be clarified. The violent fall caused serious injuries which, unfortunately, turned out to be fatal. Despite the timely intervention of the 118 ambulance medical staff and the police, the man did not survive.

The police officers intervened at the scene of the accident Policewho had to manage the situation and try to determine if other cars had been involved in the accident. Law enforcement is now examining images from surveillance cameras located in the area to try to clarify the exact circumstances of the loss of control of the motorcycle. The investigation is focused on trying to accurately reconstruct the dynamics of theaccident and identify any external factors that may have contributed to the accident.

This tragic event has deeply affected the community of Olevano on the TuscianoWhere Gaetano Of The Women was well known and respected. The man’s family and friends are experiencing a moment of great grief, marked by the sudden and unexpected loss, which occurred on a holiday. The investigation will continue to clarify the exact causes of the accident, whether there are any “culprits” and determine any responsibilities. This will help provide concrete answers to the family and prevent similar tragedies in the future.