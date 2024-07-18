The exact dynamics of the accident are still under investigation and the victims have not yet all been identified.

Was a fatal accident what happened on the Salerno-Reggio Calabria highway. It all happened this morning, Thursday, July 18, near the Eboli Sud exit. In fact, at this exit, a tragic collision occurred involving a truck and seven vehicles.

According to the first reconstructionsthe driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, overturning and hitting other vehicles in transit. The dynamics, therefore, seem truly dramatic and shocking. The accident, reported by ‘SalernoToday’, caused the death of two people who were on board an Audi.

The exact dynamics of the accident are still under investigation. investigation and the victims have not yet all been identified. The images released at the moment show several vehicles completely shattered or seriously damaged. The paramedics intervened on the site of the accident to help the injured, the firefighters of Salerno and Giffoni, and the traffic police to carry out the surveys.

The correspondence with the Eboli exit in the southbound direction must have played a role in the bad accident that occurred on the highway. The truck that overturned, in fact, triggered a tragic accident. It seems that the victims are a couple from Salerno, probably two young people, a boy and a girl. The police, present on the scene, fear that the death toll may increase.

The serious collision led to the total closure of the highway in both directions, causing a traffic block and disruption also on the State Road 18, with the mandatory exit set at Battipaglia. Numerous motorists were left stranded under the sun, and some people even fainted due to the heat. The other motorists involved in the accident suffered serious injuries, their conditions do not seem to be of great concern but they were rushed to the emergency room of the Piana del Sele hospital for the necessary treatment.