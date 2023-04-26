The four victims of the road accident that occurred yesterday evening on the provincial road 231, between Modugno and Bitonto, near Bari, are all between 17 and 27 years old. There are also two injured, both hospitalized. A high-speed head-on between two cars, a Renault Scenic and an Opel Corsa: the victims were all aboard the second car, which ended up off the road beyond the carriageway.

Traffic police, carabinieri and firefighters intervened on the spot, it was necessary to extract the bodies from the metal sheets. The ambulance took the young man driving the Scenic to the Bari Polyclinic, while the girl, with multiple fractures, was transported to the Di Venere hospital in Bari-Carbonara. The dynamics of the accident have not yet been clarified: it remains to be reconstructed which car proceeded in which direction.