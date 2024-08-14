An extremely violent clash occurred in Valeggio on the Mincio, location in the province of Verona. Two cars collided head-on, causing serious injuries to the passengers of both vehicles. Two of them were injured, while two other people lost their lives in the accident.

Accident in Valeggio: two cars involved in the impact

Tragic balance sheet the one related to the accident that occurred during the night between 13th and 14th August in Valeggio on the Mincio. In this town not too far from Verona, two cars collided head-on in a rather violent manner.

The passengers remained trapped in the now destroyed cars and only the rescuers were able to intervene and provide them with timely assistance. Two people were rushed to the hospital due to the wounds very serious.

For this reason a request was made code red. The causes of the crash are currently unknown, but most likely one of the two vehicles involved in the collision lost control and veered into the opposite lane.

Two people killed in the crash

This collision was very violent and for this very reason the intervention of the rescuers was decisive for the two people who were seriously injured. wounds in the impact. The final toll, however, was more tragic for two other individuals for whom, instead, there was nothing that could be done.

The two deceased were traveling in the same car, which must have had the worst of it in this collision. We are talking about a man of 38 years old and of a boy of 35 for whom any intervention would have been useless as dead on the spot.

The investigators went to the scene of the accident to collect the first reliefs and then try to understand what happened and why this terrible crash occurred. We await further developments on the matter.