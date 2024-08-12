A return from vacation with a rather tragic ending is what happened in Misano a few hours ago. Two young boys were in fact involved in a motorcycle accident. There was nothing that could be done for Nicolas, while Aurora is fighting between life and death.

Misano: the return from vacation turns into a nightmare

Like many people, too Nicholas Bartolini and the girlfriend Aurora they were returning from a vacation that had brought them to spend a few days together. The 26-year-old boy and his 19-year-old girlfriend could not imagine that this return would soon turn into a tragedy.

At the height of Misanoin fact, the two were involved in a terrible road accident. A head-on collision on board the BMW RR put an end to their dreams. Friends and relatives said the couple had decided to take some time out at the beach, unaware of what would happen to them a few hours later.

They both lived in SaludecioAccording to initial reconstructions, the motorbike collided with a Dacia Sandero which was entering via Garibaldi. The impact between the two vehicles would have been so violent as to also involve another car against which the motorbike would have impacted at a later time.

This tragic accident got the better of the 26 year old boy, who ended up on the windshield of the Dacia and subsequently fell on theasphaltThe fall and the injuries suffered by the boy were immediately serious and unfortunately Nicolas is deceased on the spot.

The situation is different, however, with regards to Aurorawho was promptly admitted to hospital Bufalini Hospital in Cesena in very serious conditions. It is hoped that the young woman will recover and heal as quickly as possible, although it will be very hard to tell her of her fiancé’s death.

In the meantime, the community of Morciano and Saludecio mourn the young boy, extremely well-known in the town. Everyone remembered him with affection and at this moment they are praying for his girlfriend.