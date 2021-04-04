Indonesia is once again in the news for a natural catastrophe: at least 44 people died Sunday in floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Flores, in the east of the country

“There are 44 people dead and nine injured” in the Flores del Este area and “many (…) are still under the mud”Disaster management agency spokesman Raditya Jati told AFP.

Dozens of houses were covered in mud, while bridges and roads were destroyed in the eastern part of the island.

At least 44 dead from tragic floods in Indonesia. Photo Reuters.

The only access route is now by sea, from the island of Adonara, “but the rains and the strong waves have made the crossing impossible,” Jati told AFP.

Extreme weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the week in the region.

Another affected city

In addition, floods caused by heavy rains affected the city of Bima on Sunday, in the neighboring province of the Western Sunda Islands (West Nusa Tenggara), killing two people, according to the agency.

The dams overflowed and they submerged nearly 10,000 homes in Bima after nine hours of rain, Jati said.

Landslides and flash floods are common in the Indonesian archipelago, especially during the rainy season. But environmental defenders point to deforestation as a factor that favors these disasters.

At least 44 dead and an unidentified number missing from tragic floods in Indonesia. AFP photo.

In January, 40 Indonesians were killed in floods that hit the city of Sumedang in western Java.

The national disaster management agency estimates that 125 million Indonesians, about half of the archipelago’s population, live in areas at risk of landslides.

