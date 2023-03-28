Two men lost their lives after a fire registered at dawn this Monday in a house in Colonia El Campanario, in Zapopan; the victims were engaged in collecting materials for recycling.

It was approximately 2:20 a.m. when the fire spread to a house located at the intersection of José Guadalupe Gallo and El Palomar streets.

Neighbors saw the flames grow and with them a column of smoke, so they made reports to the emergency numbers to alert about the situation.

Elements of the Zapopan Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit (UMPCyBZ) they mobilized immediately to provide support.

The uniformed men saw that the origin of the fire was in a room measuring seven meters by eight. The rescuers began the extinction work and informed them that there were two people inside, so they went in to investigate.

When they searched inside the affected house, they saw that there was two men without vital signs. See also Horror: firefighter went to attend to a fire and saw how his wife and children died

The firefighters completely extinguished the flames and reported that due to the incident there could have been structural damage, so specialized personnel came to assess the property.

Despite the fact that the fire spread rapidly, there were no damages in the five contiguous departments.

Even the inhabitants of these were able to return to their homes and spend the night without complications.

A resident of the area mentioned to the rescuers that the inhabitant of the burned house was engaged in collecting material for recycling. Inside the building, objects of this type were found, which are flammable materials, which could cause the flames to spread rapidly.

Until 12:50 p.m. on Monday, the causes of the accident were not reported.