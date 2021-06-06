Three little brothers of 2, 7 and 9 years and his cousins one year old twins They died this morning charred along with their mothers, aged 24 and 26, when a precarious house caught fire in the town of Punta Lara, Ensenada district.

Police sources reported that the fire occurred around 6 o’clock on 16th and 9th streets, and it is being investigated whether the origin of the flames was a electrical failure in the stove.

In the place they worked five endowments from the central fire station, informed the news agency Telam, the spokesmen.

The victims were identified as Thiago (2), Eneas (7) and Sandro (9) and their mother Camila Cáceres (24); and Ramón and Elena, 1-year-old twins, and their mother Evelin Cáceres (26).

The case was classified as death by fire and the Prosecutor 1 of the La Plata Judicial Department intervenes.

News in development