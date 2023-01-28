In Reynosa tamaulipas, a 23-year-old man, identified as José Luis N, had a fight with his girlfriend and decided to take a drastic measure. Launched into the Rodhe canal of the city in a desperate act.

Firefighters and local authorities were immediately alerted and arrived at the scene to try to rescue him, but unfortunately, it was too late. The young man had died due to injuries sustained in the impact.

According to witnesses, José Luis and his girlfriend, who were in a park near the canal, had an argument that ended in a fight.

The young woman moved away from the place and José Luis, in an impulsive act, decided to jump into the water.

The young man’s family has expressed their pain and sadness at the loss and have asked that his privacy be respected at this difficult time.