There is mourning in the world of motorcycling. The Italian pilot Andrea Bergamelli He died this Saturday after a serious accident in the Circuit Ricardo Tormo de Cheste, in Valencia (Spain), during the 'Gully Racing', timed rounds for drivers that take place on different European tracks.

The circuit announced this Saturday the death of the driver and explained that he was involved in a multiple accident in the middle of the Cheste track. After being treated on the track itself, he was transferred to the facility's medical center, where he died.

As confirmed by the circuit, the deceased is Andrea Bergamelli, an amateur pilot born in 1988 and who lived in the Italian town of Boldone Towernext to Bergamo.

The organization regretted the death of the pilot in its statement and conveyed “the deepest condolences to his family, friends and the organization of the Gully Racing”.

This activity offers timed runs on circuits such as Cremona, Misano, Mugelloall of them in Italy, but also in the Ricardo Tormo, in Jérez or Aragón.

According to the organization's website, the price for the rounds on the Spanish circuits, higher than that of the Italian ones, is between 590 and 700 euros and in the case of the Valencia event the available places were sold out.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

