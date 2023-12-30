You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The rider suffered a serious traffic accident while riding his bicycle.
There is mourning in cycling Spain after the death of the rider Alejandro Carnicero, who lost his life after suffering a serious accident while riding his bicycle in Asturas.
The rider was a victim of reckless driving on December 6. A vehicle invaded his lane and hit him when he was training with a friend on the AS-329 highway near Gozón (Spain).
Asturian cycling is once again tinged with mourning with the death of Alejandro Carnicero after being run over on December 6 and remaining admitted to the ICU of the Central University Hospital of Asturias. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/vGecKFAC5U
— Ciclopedreste (@ciclopedreste) December 29, 2023
After being hit, the cyclist was thrown against the vehicle. The strong impact caused the windshield to break and the roof to be damaged. His traveling companion was also hit, but he emerged with less serious injuries.
Butcher He was transferred from the emergency room to Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), where he fought for his life until last Thursday, when his family confirmed his unfortunate death.
Alejandro, who worked as a road cycling coach, spent 20 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Asturian hospital, but the serious injuries
“My love for the 'bike' comes from a very young age. After a few years dedicated to football and then to music, it was from 2009 onwards that I regained my love for cycling and the topic of training and improving began to attract my attention. , to motivate myself, to look for something more every day,” he said a few years ago.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
