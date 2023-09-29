Gastón Machado, 66-year-old Uruguayan coach, He died in his hometown of Rivera, in Uruguay. The technician would have taken his life when he was at home, he confirmed in Ovation Fernando Cardozo, who is the current president of Tacuarembó Fútbol Club.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Fernando Montoya, the ‘champion of life’, achieved a new and admirable title

Precisely, the northern Uruguay team was the last one that Machado led, from January 2022 to April 2023, when decided to resign. He was the one who achieved promotion to play this season in the Second Professional Division.

Read here: Osimhen and Napoli ‘at war’: strong message from the club regarding controversial video on TikTok

After being the second coach of Guaraní (Paraguay) and Blooming (Bolivia), Machado became known in Uruguay for his good work in the Montevideo Wanderers youth teams, team of which he later coached in the First Division between 2015 and 2016.

Subsequently, passed through Danube in 2017 and through Boston River in 2019 until reaching Tacuarembó with a clear idea of ​​​​a game with an offensive vocation.

As a footballer, Machado had an extensive career mainly in soccer in the interior of Uruguay, where he played for his department’s national team, although he also had minutes in the First Division in the capital, in Danubio and Huracán Buceo. Additionally, he played on regional teams in southern Brazil.

Gaston Machado decided to take his own life at just 66 years old. Let’s talk about this! Stop looking to the side, this is the real PANDEMIC!!! What else has to happen? How many lives must be lost? Mental health IS state policy!! action, yaaaa pic.twitter.com/Y9sGucvz62 — Majito Paiva (@PaivaMajo) September 28, 2023

He was a guy who taught us a lot, the game identity we had was because of him

In the next few hours, more details will be given regarding the wake, which will be in Rivera. Tacuarembó plans to pay tribute to him in the coming days.

“We are really shocked by the news. He was a guy who taught us a lot, the game identity we had was because of him. And well, this year (he stopped being the coach), it’s football… Things happen like that, but what remains is the person. In his style, with his way, he was a tremendous person, a good person“he told, dismayed, Ovation, one of the leaders of Tacuarembó Fútbol Club, Yonathan Gorgorroso.

Also: Rubiales is on the ropes: key witness admitted difficult situation of Jenni Hermoso

◾️ We regret the terrible news of the death of our former Champion coach, Gastón Machado. Thank you Gastón for returning us to glory! We hug his family and friends at this sad time. May you rest in peace, Champion 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FnH4xqZ2X5 — Tacuarembó Fútbol Club (@TacuaremboFC1) September 27, 2023

Uruguayan teams say goodbye to Machado

We deeply regret the death of Gastón Machado. Former technical director of our institution

Several of the clubs where Machado passed decided to send a message through social networks regretting the sudden death of the coach: “We deeply regret the death of Gastón Machado. Former technical director of our institution, where he marked an era with his philosophy and training players. Our deepest condolences to family and friends. May you rest in peace, Gastón”published Montevideo Wanderers.

For his part, Danubio dedicated heartfelt words to him: “We regret the death of Gastón Machado, former technical director of our institution. To his family, friends and relatives, our hug and deepest condolences.”

We deeply regret the death of Gastón Machado. Former Technical Director of our institution, where he marked an era with his philosophy and training players. Our deepest condolences to family and friends. May you rest in peace, Gastón. pic.twitter.com/RokaMm6GS7 — Montevideo Wanderers (@mwfc_oficial) September 27, 2023

SPORTS

With information from El País de Uruguay (GDA)

More news in EL TIEMPO