“I was out of breath,” Carmen Miranda said after nearly passing out while dancing on NBC’s “The Jimmy Durante Show” on Aug. 4, 1955.

But, as they say in show business, the show must go on, so she soon got her everlasting smile back.

At the end of the program, she danced out a door, saying goodbye with the joy that characterized her.

It was his last goodbye to a massive audience.

She went home, where friends were waiting for her, with whom she drank, sang and chatted until 2 in the morning, when she went to her room and died.

He was 46 years old.

When his body arrived in Rio de Janeiro, a crowd estimated at close to a million people took to the streets to honor who was the most powerful image of Brazil abroad.

In her short life she had gone from being a tie saleswoman to becoming the most popular singer in the country, the first radio artist to have an exclusive contract and to participate in the first sound films and musicals in Brazil.

She then took Broadway and Hollywood by storm with her talent, image and personality, which to international audiences was exotic, vibrant and irresistible.

With her roles in films and her shows in theaters and nightclubs, she became the highest paid woman in the United States in the 1940s.

And she was the first Latin American star to be invited to leave her footprints outside the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, and to be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame.

But the incandescent career of the “Brazilian bombshell” wreaked havoc, and when she insisted on asking her body for more than it could give, her heart couldn’t resist.

From poverty to stardom

What Maria do Carmo Miranda da Cunha did was an exceptional creation of her own.

Born into a humble family in Marco de Canaveses, Portugal, but still carried in her arms to the city that would be her home, Rio de Janeiro, the woman who carved out a space for herself until then non-existent in show business with the name of Carmen Miranda began to collect essential elements for its success from the beginning.

Of course he had talent, but as someone said, “Genius is 1% talent and 99% hard work.”

And from her first day as an artist to her last, she was a tireless professional, always punctual, who dedicated all the necessary hours and more to rehearsing, as the musicians and film and theater directors who worked with her attested.

She sang for years wherever she could until she had the opportunity to cement her art at the hands of the Brazilian musician Josué de Barros, who was her mentor, taught her popular songs and played for her in recitals and radio programs.

In 1929 he began to record records and fame came when he was 21 years old with a song called “Taí (So you like it)” composed by Joubert de Carvalho.

It broke all records by being the great success of the Rio Carnival in 1930 and made Miranda a star.

Instantly the most famous woman in Brazil, in the following years she traveled throughout the country, as well as Argentina, Uruguay and Chile. She sang solo and with great composers in theaters, on the radio, and in the movies.

Known as “Little Remarkable”, “Maximum Star” and even the “Laughing Dictator of Samba”, she recorded almost 300 songs and sold 10 million records.

Over time, she was inventing, refining and enriching her image, which she began to create from her adolescence, always wearing very high heels, to raise her 1.53 meter height.

Little by little, she devised her own style, designing her costumes, jewelry and accessories, inspired by the cultural variety that surrounded her and appreciating the work of local artisans.

Her originality made her a fashion reference, with her fans copying her creations at home and, later, with her models of sandals, turbans, clothing, necklaces and bracelets in the windows of stores around the world that offered the “Miranda Look”. .

All this accompanied him with an overflowing charisma.

She not only sang and danced to the tasty tropical rhythms, but she acted out the lyrics with her whole body and face.

At that dawn of the film industry in Brazil, when everything lacked sophistication, she already seemed very aware of the powers of the medium, moving from one place to another, leading the camera to follow her.

And in close-ups, his expressive moving eyes had a certain hypnotic power, while his expressions indicated his talent for comedy.

So Carmen Miranda was not something manufactured in the Hollywood studios.

That woman who was immortalized in the international imagination did not arrive in the US as a blank canvas.

He brought with him a clear idea of ​​his image, a lot of experience, a suitcase full of rhythms and even his own musicians.

None of this, however, prevented it from becoming an annoying stereotype of what is Latino.

While in the north they fell in love with her, in the south the image of the worlds that were built around her was rejected.

political weapon

Coincidentally, Miranda’s artistic career benefited indirectly from politics in both Brazil and the US.

In the same year that she burst onto the Brazilian music scene, the right-winger Getulio Vargas, a populist whose ambition was to foster a sense of national identity, came to power.

He promoted everything autochthonous and with that came the golden years of Brazilian popular music.

Years later, when he arrived in New York in 1939, he emerged as an ideal symbol of Pan-Americanism, a reflection of the good neighbor policy, with which the government of Franklin D. Roosevelt wanted to create the myth of hemispheric solidarity in the face of the threat of fascism.

Plans included producing films based on the cultures of Latin American countries, to ingratiate potential allies against the Axis of Evil in World War II…

…and find markets for Hollywood productions to compensate for those lost in Europe.

In 1940 the film “Serenata Argentina” was released, which, according to the trailer, had been “actually filmed in beautiful Buenos Aires, capturing on the screen the magical spell of that colorful land.

“And with a great cast headlined by the handsome Don Ameche, the bewitching Betty Grable and the alluring star of the New York hit ‘Streets of Paris,’ the glamorous and exotic Carmen Miranda.”

The intention was to entertain by showing a friendly image of Argentina. And she was successful, at least in the US, where she was nominated for 3 Oscars.

But it was a failure in Latin America, where it received strong criticism, for many reasons: from the fact that “Argentinos” spoke with a Mexican accent and there were offensive jokes, to the detail that Argentina was portrayed as a tropical country.

Such was the outrage that the film was banned in Argentina, a troubling diplomatic faux pas, given that both that country and Brazil were siding with Adolf Hitler.

Instant success

In parallel, the American big screen debut made Miranda an instant box office success.

For studios, a naturally colorful artist with wonderful costumes and a vibrant personality was perfect in the Technicolor era.

And in the midst of war, the public yearned for the joy she brought.

But when he returned from a visit to Rio de Janeiro, he made the mistake of greeting in English at an event, and the critics attacked him with such ferocity that for a couple of months he did not appear in public again.

He did it with a samba show, and with humor, and he won back his audience by answering his critics with the song “They say I came back Americanized.”

The criticism died down, for a while, though never quite.

After seeing “A lucky young man” (1946), for example, the prominent critic Antonio Moniz Vianna described her as an “impostor, who no longer knows how to sing, speak or walk.”

Nevertheless, Miranda triumphed.

He filmed 14 films and appeared in the best theaters in the world.

During World War II, he joined the ranks of Hollywood stars who entertained the US forces.

She was one of the first artists to perform in the newly opened Las Vegas casinos and engage in a new medium: television.

The shadows

But his constant smile hid regrets.

Already in 1940, during the filming of “Serenata Argentina”, he collapsed on the set from exhaustion.

To help her get through her demanding work schedule, she was prescribed a stimulant that had the desired effect.

Days later, she discovered that she couldn’t sleep, so they prescribed something for her to rest.

Soon, he became dependent on these drugs to survive. And, on top of the addiction, she began to suffer bouts of depression.

Even so, he kept up a tight schedule of filming, live performances, and publicity work.

With the end of the war, his fortunes began to change.

Hollywood turned its back on the escapist movies in which Miranda was so valuable.

And in 1943 and 1944, he had periods of serious illness.

But in 1946, she began shooting “Copacabana,” an independent film for United Artists, and on the set she met David Sebastian, a production assistant whom she married a few weeks later.

I wanted to have children. It took her a year and a half to get pregnant, and when it happened she was overjoyed.

But she lost the baby.

And when they told her she would never get pregnant again, her unhappy marriage lost its meaning.

The deterioration of your health

In addition to her marital problems and her addiction to medications, Miranda began to drink, and her health deteriorated.

In 1948 she sailed on a tour of Europe and on the ship they had to anesthetize her so she could sleep. Her pills were no longer working.

None of his suffering was apparent in public.

Miranda continued filming, appearing live and on television.

But her struggle with addiction and depression finally got the better of her towards the end of 1954.

Her sister went to see her and, terrified by her condition, put her on a plane and took her to Brazil.

In Rio, she was immediately admitted to a wing of the Copacabana Palace Hotel, where she spent 41 days with a doctor, until her system was cleared.

Miranda spent four months recovering and was willing to stay longer, but her husband had scheduled work appointments for her.

On April 4, 1955, and against the advice of his doctors, he returned to the United States and resumed his activities.

He spent a week in Havana, singing at the Tropicana, and then went to work in Las Vegas.

Despite frequent blackouts, she kept all her commitments until that day on the TV show where she lost her breath.

For those who had only seen her smile, her death came as a shock.

His wake in Rio was attended by some 500,000 people, almost 25% of the city’s inhabitants at the time.

To this day, women and men dress up as Carmen Miranda at Carnival.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!