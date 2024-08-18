The news of the discovery of the body of a woman on platform 1 east of the station was reported just a few hours ago. Termini station of Rome. The body was found in the early afternoon today, Saturday 18 August, and prompted the immediate raising of the alarm.

train traffic suspended at toma termini due to discovery of body

The police officers arrived promptly at the site of the discovery Polfer and law enforcement to proceed with all the necessary investigations. In fact, it will be their task to try to clarify all the details of the tragedy and trace, if necessary, any responsibilities.

Body found on tracks at Termini station

The mysterious discovery of a woman’s body on the tracks of Rome’s Termini station, one of the country’s most important railway hubs, occurred around 4 pm this afternoon.

The alarm was raised immediately following the report carried out by some passers-by and workers of the station. The officers of the police and the Polfer, or railway police, proceeded with the recovery of the body and the start of all the necessary surveys.

The alert has been madeJudicial Authority to proceed with the activation of the necessary investigation procedures. At the moment, the causes that led to the woman’s death are not yet known. In order to facilitate the carrying out of the necessary investigations, it was necessary in the meantime suspend rail traffic throughout the Rome Termini hub.

Train delays

Obviously, the discovery of the body in the afternoon on the tracks of Termini station has determined heavy repercussions on normal rail traffic.

Through a press release broadcast on his official website, Trenitalia was forced to inform passengers of the significant delays that many trains would experience. In particular, the‘High Speed ​​between Rome and Naples suffered the greatest inconvenience, with trains having to be diverted onto the conventional line via Cassino. Limitations and interruptions have also affected the Regional services they Intercity.

Currently, everything is still evolving with law enforcement officers busy gathering all the useful information regarding the tragedy that occurred today at the Roman station.

In a note from Trenitalia, we read the following:

The situation therefore remains rather complex, and updates on the resumption of circulation and the evolution of the investigations will be provided as soon as they are available.

The gravity of the situation continues to worry commuters and travellers at one of the nerve centres of Italian rail transport, who anxiously await further developments on what happened.