SEOUL — Lee Sun-kyun, the “Parasite” actor who was found dead on December 27, was far from the only celebrity involved in South Korea's latest anti-drug campaign.

Yoo Ah-in, the actor known for his roles in the 2018 film “Burning” and the 2021 Netflix series “Hellbound,” faces trial after testing positive for propofol, marijuana, ketamine and cocaine, authorities say. Several South Korean retailers have cut ties with the actor since the drug allegations became public. He is no longer listed as a cast member for the second season of “Hellbound.”

G-Dragon, the rapper and former member of the K-pop group BigBang, had been under investigation for possible drug use until police dropped the case last month after he failed several drug tests. Still, BMW Korea removed images of him from its online ads.

Recent accusations against high-profile artists here have highlighted the continuation of a strict anti-drug policy and attitudes in the country that have drawn a hard line against anything other than abstinence from drug use.

Some officials praise that toughness as key to keeping drug use under control. But the policies have been criticized by treatment experts who say authorities do not focus enough on rehabilitation.

“When you look at the data and you look at the harsh sanctions that have been in place for decades, they haven't worked”said Gloria Lai, director of the International Drug Policy Consortium, which promotes evidence-based drug policies. “And the cost on people's lives is enormous.”

Since Lee's death, Incheon Police, who had questioned him on suspicion of using marijuana and ketamine, have been criticized for their treatment of him, saying it was disproportionate to the seriousness of the allegations.

Seongcheol Park, Lee's lawyer, denied the drug charges and accused police of violating rules on public disclosure of information. He said Lee had failed multiple drug tests.

“The process was insulting and humiliating for him, even though there was no evidence that he had used drugs,” Park said in a telephone interview.

South Korea's tough stance is aligned with those of others in Asia. A drug conviction can carry the death penalty in China and Singapore. Japan and Taiwan have minimal tolerance.

South Korea stands apart from countries such as the United States, Canada and some in Europe, which address drug use as a public health issue. Still, South Korea's anti-drug policies, combined with its geographic isolation, have helped keep drug use down, experts say.

But traffic and usage reports have increased in recent years. Drug-related arrests in 2023 increased to more than 17,000 against about 10,400 in 2019, official data shows. It's unclear whether that reflects increased enforcement.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and officials in his politically conservative government declared a “war on drugs” after taking office in 2022, warning that drugs were becoming more accessible across the country.

Once convicted of illicit drug use, a person can be required to complete a government-operated educational program or go to jail, said Yoon Hyunjun, a drug policy expert at Sogang University in Seoul.

Public policy experts said the government's approach fails to curb addiction and overdose deaths.

“It has to go hand in hand with education, changing the culture and good addiction treatment infrastructure,” said Jimi Huh, a public health professor at the University of Southern California. “Having only a punitive policy will not be enough.”

JOHN YOON. THE NEW YORK TIMES