Brazilian professional bodybuilder Christian Franco Figueiredo, 29 years old and this year’s champion of the tournament Musclecontest Brazil, He died on Monday during surgery to remove nodules in his liver, a professional colleague and friend of his reported on Tuesday.

That surgery was optional because the doctors said he could live with those small nodules in his liver without major problems.

“He took so much care of his own health that this surgery was optional because the doctors said that he could live with those small nodules in his liver without major problems,” Fernando Ramos wrote on his Instagram profile.

According to his partner, the nodules did not represent a danger to Chris, as the 29-year-old bodybuilder was known in the sports world, who for two months had been When he won the tournament and turned professional, he decided to have surgery.

Ramos also assured that Chris did not use hormonal treatments and underwent a battery of laboratory tests and preparatory care for the intervention at the Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo.

“I am only responding to some people who are wanting to use the death of our dear friend to polemicize and put in check the care he had with his health and the professionalism of the doctors,” he commented.

In a video on the same social network, next to Ramos and from the hospital, bodybuilder Ricardo Martins “Rudeboy” explained that death occurred during a surgery in which “internal bleeding” occurred that led to cardiac arrest.

Figueiredo mourned the death of the athlete, who competed in the Open category and had more than 100,000 followers on the Instagram social network.

In July, Chris won the Musclecontest Brazil 2023 and, With this, he obtained his professional card, which is the IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) certificate.

