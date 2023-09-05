Isolated depression at high levels (Dana) is a meteorological phenomenon that, according to Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), “results from a collision of a mass of cold air in height with warm air from the surface that gives rise to showers and storms“.

The so-called ‘cold drop’ has affected large areas of Spain with heavy rains that have generated deaths, disappearances and thousands of incidents in Spain, according to EFE.

(You might be interested: 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan: so far there are no fatalities).

Faced with this situation and according to a report by the EFE news agency, the Government declared catastrophic areas affected in the communities of Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha; Navarre, Valencian Community and Extremaduradue to the affectation of 37 forest fires.

(You can read: The crimes against humanity that Russia would have committed in Ukraine, according to the UN).

The young man who drowned in an elevator

The 20-year-old was from the city of Toledo, Spain, and according to the ABC media, He died when he went down in the elevator to try to help the neighbors to remove the water that flooded thembut he didn’t realize that the rain would be strong enough to affect the elevator system, leaving him locked up there.

Faced with this situation, the young man realized that this would end his life and decided to give his last words to those who accompanied him: “Tell my mother that I love her.”

The ABC medium explains that the firefighters were the ones who managed to get the body out of the elevator and it is speculated that the boy I had been living in that place for a very short timeand had moved from the Calypo-Fado urbanization, which is 9 km from where the events occurred.

This event happened in the past Sunday September 3 between 10:00 pm and 1:00 ambut it was not until two days later that the reasons for his death were known.

NATALY BARRERA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

(Also read: Will the terrible emergencies due to the climate crisis continue in September in the world?).

More news in EL TIEMPO: