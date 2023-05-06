Two cars and a scooter involved in a tragic accident in Roverino di Ventimiglia: the toll is two dead and four injured

The accident that occurred yesterday evening, near Ventimiglia, more precisely on the flyover near Roverino, was dramatic. There would be at least three vehicles involved, two cars and a scooter. The budget is two victims and four wounded. The authorities are investigating to clarify the dynamics of the terrible crash.

Another terrible road accident, in which unfortunately people lost their lives.

This time it occurred in Liguriain the province of Imperia, more precisely in the municipality of Ventimiglia.

The vehicles involved would be a scooter, an Opel Astra and a Mercedes 4 Matic, on which they all traveled six people: four on the Opel, one on the Mercedes and one on the scooter.

The three vehicles, according to reports, would have collided while traveling along the overpass of the State Road 20, near the hamlet of Roverino. A point sadly known for numerous road accidents.

To think that a few years ago, in the exact same spot, following a head-on between two cars, he lost his life a Chinese citizenowner of a shopping mall in the area.

There are two victims of the terrible accident

The crash, which immediately gave the idea of ​​being very serious, caused two victims and four injured.

Both people who lost their lives were on board the Opel Astra. One, a man about 40 years oldsat in the front passenger seat next to the driver. There was instantaneous death for him.

The other victim, one 70 year old womaninstead sat in the back seat of the car, together with another passenger.

The conditions of the lady, immediately very serious, forced the rescuers to request the intervention of a air ambulance. Shortly before the aircraft left to reach the Bordighera hospital, his heart stopped forever.

The man who was driving the Astra and the other woman who was sitting in the back seats, fortunately, would not be in danger of life, although they reported tquite important branches.

The conditions of the man who was traveling alone in the Mercedes and della were more serious lass who was driving the scooter. For the latter, thrown against the guard rail after the impact, there is talk of a serious leg injury. The injured are said to be currently hospitalized in San Remo And Imperia.

The forces of order were also on the spot, who closed the road to traffic for several hours and carried out all the case findings. Their intention is to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident as soon as possible.