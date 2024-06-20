A Tajik accident road accident which occurred late on Wednesday evening caused the death of a 20-year-old girl. Despite the immediate intervention of the firefighters and paramedics, the young girl did not make it.

A young 20-year-old woman lost her life due to a road accident. The young woman was in a Fiat Panda together with a peer. From the first reconstructions it seems that the car was traveling along the motorway A4 towards Trieste collided with a heavy vehicle. The accident occurred shortly after the Arino Est service area and before the deviation for the motorway A57.

The man who was with the young woman remained slightly injured following the violent clash while he is unharmed the driver of the heavy vehicle. The first to intervene would be a firemen of Udine who was traveling along the same stretch of motorway and who stopped to provide assistance. The man immediately started operations cardiopulmonary resuscitation waiting for the health workers.

A4 road accident: a 20-year-old girl loses her life

I also arrived on site Fire Brigade of Mira and Padua, who made the vehicles involved safe and assisted the 118 emergency services. Despite the immediate intervention of the fireman and the resuscitation attempts, there was nothing that could be done for the young woman. The 118 health workers declared the girl dead and transported the driver of the vehicle Fiat Panda to the hospital for treatment.

The traffic police is busy reconstructing theaccidentbut it seems to have been one collision. The Fiat Panda would have forcefully hit the articulated lorry in front of it, remaining crushed under the vehicle. The road safety and cleaning operations ended only after midnight. Another name added to an already too long list, another life lost on the streets of our country.