A young 19 year old boy named Alfonso Lecce passed away in Aversa following a bad road accident. The victim was on his scooter in the Caserta area when, suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the fence of a supermarket.

The victim’s scooter

Here’s what happened.

Alfonso Lecce loses his life on board his scooter: he was only 19 years old

We are in Aversa, in the province of Caserta, faced with a terrible accident which once again resulted in the death of a young boy. The victim, Alfonso Lecce, just 19 years old was on his scooter when around 4am he lost control of his vehicle while crossing via Salvo D’Acquisto.

On-site assistance

The reasons linked to this terrible accident have not yet been identified, but it seems that the young boy has lost his check of the scooter crashing into the fence of a supermarket. Following the crash, he was apparently thrown from his scooter, ending up on the pavement in a rather violent manner.

The causes of the accident are unknown: investigators are looking into the dynamics of the accident

Unfortunately the conditions of the young man appeared serious from the beginning, as it would have been due to the blow he received died instantly. The emergency services were contacted immediately, but despite their attempts there was nothing that could be done.

Accident scene

The Aversa police forces also arrived on site. These immediately set to work in order to identify the reasons which may have resulted in the loss of control of the vehicle that caused the accident.

According to initial information released, the boy lost control of the half, reason why other subjects were not implicated in the crash. In any case, the necessary checks are being carried out. This is in order to listen to everyone witnesses and those who may have seen something about what happened.

Precisely for this reason all the image circuits coming from video surveillance cameras. The videos will be examined by Prosecutor’s Office of North Naples, while the boy’s body is still under seizure. In the next few hours this will be transferred to the competent forensic medicine institute in order to proceed with the autopsy tests. It too scooter of the boy was seized.