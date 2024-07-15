A disastrous morning today on the A16 Naples-Canosa motorway. At kilometre 80,200, in the territory of Grottaminardain the province of Avellino, a 61-year-old man, originally from Apice, in the Benevento area, tragically died while driving his car.

According to initial reconstructions, the man lost control of his car, ending up crashing into a wall at the edge of the roadway. The firefighters of the local detachment promptly intervened on the spot, but unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for the 61-year-old. The 118 paramedics, who also arrived on the scene of theaccidentthey could only confirm the death of the motorist.

The Highway Police officers and the staff of the Autostrade Company immediately rushed to carry out all the necessary reliefs of the case, in order to determine the precise causes of the man’s death. Investigations are still underway to establish whether the death occurred due to a sudden illness or for other reasons. In the meantime, workers have worked to regulate traffic and prevent long queues from forming due to the incident.

Road safety is sadly back in the spotlight, with the hope that further preventive measures can be taken to avoid similar accidents. tragedies in the future. Adhering to the rules of the motor vehicle safety code must be a must for anyone who decides to take to the road. Shared caution and responsibility can save many lives.

This episode comes a few hours after another dramatic road accident that shook the province of Avellino. About 24 hours ago, four young people lost their lives in the crash of their car in Mirabella Eclano. The victims, all between the ages of 18 and 20, are Roy Ciampa, Francesco Di Chiara, Mattia Ciminera and Bilal Boussadra. The local community is still in shock over the loss of these young lives.