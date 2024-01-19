A tragic accident

The news in Miami in the last few hours have reported a fatal accident occurred on the Florida Turnpike, near the Hard Rock Stadium in the American city.

Florida Highway Patrol officers and rescue teams rushed to the scene and could only confirm the death of the unfortunate motorist.

On board one Gray Dodge Coupethe driver was traveling southbound toward Northwest 199th Street when he struck a concrete wall of the bridgebefore overturning and falling from the overpass, being catapulted out of the passenger compartment.

There car he then finished his crazy run rolled over at the exit of Turn 16 of the Miami Formula 1 track.

Investigators are trying to establish the causes of the violent accident.

The section of the F1 track in question was built for the race opening in 2022, which loops right around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins football team.